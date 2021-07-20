Proud Boys withdraw from sponsoring dance in Scotland, S.D.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A fraternity of the far-right extremist group Proud Boys has withdrawn its sponsorship of a street dance in Scotland, South Dakota, in September. David Finnell applied on behalf of the group to have the street dance from noon until midnight Sept. 18 in the Bon Homme County community. The City Council approved the request to close a section of the city street as required for alcohol consumption and food vendors. Finnell, in a Facebook message to KELO-TV Monday, said that the Proud Boys were dropping sponsorship of the event out of concerns for safety. He did not elaborate.