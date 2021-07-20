Research: India’s deaths during pandemic 10X official toll

NEW DELHI (AP) — The most comprehensive research yet estimates India’s excess deaths during the coronavirus pandemic were a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll. Most experts already believed India’s official toll of 414,000 dead was a vast undercount, but the government has called that exaggerated. The report released Tuesday estimated excess deaths to be between 3 million to 4.7 million in 2020 through this June. It calculated its figures by comparing deaths to pre-pandemic years, considering the virus prevalence in the population and using an existing economic survey. The report also estimated India’s initial virus surge last year killed many more people than reported, breeding complacency that set up conditions for the horrific surge that occurred earlier this year.