Siouxland mom working towards being Ms. Health and Fitness 2021

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A resident of Siouxland has come close to bringing $20,000 worth of upgrades to Bishop Heelan's weight room, but she needs your help.

Peggy Higman is a fitness instructor, and a mom of three, from Dakota Dunes, South Dakota. But this year she's trying to be even more than that. This year, she is competing to be Ms. Health and Fitness 2021. It is a competition put on by Muscle and Fitness magazine for the chance at $20,000 and the cover of "HERS magazine."

"So it's a nationwide search, I think it starts out with a couple of thousand people, and now I think we're down to 100 plus. So they don't really tell you, so I don't really know. I just know in my category in the quarterfinals, I am number three right now," said Higman.

Higman said she got into shows and competitions like this after a skiing accident left her feeling weak in her body for the first time in her life.

"I felt really fragile, I got scared, and I felt really fragile in my own body and in my mind for the first time in my life. And I decided right then and there that I wanted to do something to push and challenge myself. So I decided to enter a body building competition in the bikini class, which is the smallest weight class, so not as much muscle but still a good amount of muscle."

Higman said that if she wins, she wants to give the money to Bishop Heelan to upgrade their weight room to try and keep them on par with other schools in the area.

"Right now I have two high schoolers at Bishop Heelan High School, and we're really looking to add all new equipment like some of the amazing equipment you see here at Thrive Fitness," said Higman. "We're trying to have some of that similar equipment at Bishop Heelan for the athletes. So that $20,000 would be used immensely to finish off some of that equipment that we really need for those athletes."

Higman also added she hopes to be an inspiration to other people, so they can really take their fitness goals seriously at any age.

You can vote for Peggy one time every day here.