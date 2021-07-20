Some Nebraska athletes oppose critical race theory proposal

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska athletes who are part of a newly formed nonprofit are among those who signed a petition Monday opposing a proposed University of Nebraska Board of Regents resolution objecting to “any imposition of critical race theory” in academic curriculum. The Omaha World-Herald reports that nonprofit United College Athlete Advocates’ petition had gathered more than 1,300 signatures by Monday morning. Former Nebraska golfer Daniel Pearson is a cofounder of United College Athlete Advocates, and Husker track and field athlete Sadio Fenner, a UCAA representative at Nebraska, helped lead the charge on the petition. Critical race theory is a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism.