Still warm, although the worst of the heat is still on the way

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was another warm but seasonal day with lots of hazy sunshine and highs in the mid 80s.

We still won’t see a lot of change tonight or on Wednesday with lows in the low 60s and highs topping out in the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will be heading upward on Thursday as a stronger south wind will kick in and send highs into the low 90s with a little more humidity.

Friday looks to be the hottest of the days to come when we could see highs reach the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies.

I'll be taking a look into the weekend forecast and when our next chance of rain may come tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.