Warm and dry weather continues before things heat up later in the week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Recently we have been seeing some pretty typical July temperatures and that will continue today as we top out in the mid to upper 80s.



There will be more hazy sunshine in place with a few clouds starting to work into the area in the afternoon, especially late.



Winds will remain light as we continue to see the influence of high pressure overhead.



There will be partly cloudy skies through the night with that lasting into our Wednesday.



That will keep us in the low 60s for lows and highs will land in the mid to upper 80s once again.



There will be a little more of a breeze for both Wednesday and Thursday.



Temperatures will jump up well into the 90s Thursday and Friday and hold in the 90s through the weekend.



When we could see some rain move into the area on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.