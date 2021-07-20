Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska reinstates mask mandate

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KTIV) - A mask mandate has been reinstated effective immediately on the Winnebago Reservation.

According to the tribe's announcement on Facebook, the mandate requires people to wear a mask to enter a public building or business. The tribe says this is a safety measure to combat COVID-19 and limit its spread.

The decision was at the July 19 tribal council meeting, where Louis La Rose motioned to reinstate the mask mandate within the boundaries of the Winnebago Reservation, for all indoors in public buildings and places of business. Thelma Whitewater seconded.

The vote passed 6 to 1.