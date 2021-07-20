Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes joins US Senate race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has joined the crowded Democratic field for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. The 34-year-old Barnes is vying to become the first Black U.S. senator in Wisconsin history. He is giving up a chance to run for a second term in 2022 as Gov. Tony Evers’ running mate. Instead, Barnes on Tuesday became the eighth Democrat to enter the race, with an ninth expected to get in soon. Barnes launched his campaign with an event in his hometown, Milwaukee. Johnson has not said yet whether he will seek a third term.