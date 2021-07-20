Woodbury County Board of Supervisors approve offsite LEC improvements

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Offsite improvements for the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center were approved tonight at the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors meeting.

The Board approved alternate plan two -- one of three alternates for the 28th street improvement project.

The approved project will include resurfacing the street. Board of Supervisors Chairman Rocky De Witt said because of the cost and value, this was the best way to go.

"It would help if that street was a little bit wider. It allows for the street to be ground and resurfaced with asphalt. So, it'll be a smoother street. I know that street gets a fair amount of traffic just with the residents out there, but going forward obviously we're going to have more traffic probably from both ends once the LEC is finished and the balance of 28th street is paved," said De Witt.

De Witt said the board is working with the city on this project.