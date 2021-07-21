Around Siouxland: Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska’s Annual Powwow

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KTIV) - The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska's annual powwow returns this weekend after being canceled in 2020.

The three-day event starts on Friday, July 23, and goes through Sunday, July 25.

Perhaps the oldest tradition in Siouxland, the 155th powwow commemorates the homecoming of Chief Little Priest and the Fort Company "A" Scouts in 1866. It will feature traditional song and dance, vendors, and food.

It'll take place in Winnebago, Nebraska, at the Winnebago Veterans Park.