CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man hit by car while sitting at dining room table

Top Stories
AFFTON, Mo. (CNN) - This video shows the moment a car crashes into the home of a man living in the St. Louis area, and shoves him across the room.

John Blume was at his dining room table Tuesday morning when he turned to see a vehicle coming towards him, through the wall of his home.

Police say the woman behind the wheel had a medical emergency, which caused the accident. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Blume declined medical treatment.

