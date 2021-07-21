China fines tech giants for content exploiting children

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s internet watchdog says it has fined technology platforms operated by e-commerce company Alibaba and gaming firm Tencent for spreading sexually suggestive content involving children, as regulators seek to clean up content harmful to minors. It says Alibaba’s e-commerce marketplace Taobao, Tencent’s QQ messaging platform, and live-streaming platform Kuaishou were fined for disseminating sexually suggestive content of children. The companies were ordered to ban accounts that use such content. The crackdown on inappropriate content involving minors comes as the government ramps up scrutiny of Chinese technology platforms. Regulators are investigating Chinese technology companies over a range of issues, including anti-competitive practices and data security.