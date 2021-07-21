Skip to Content

Judge: Radio host Larry Elder will appear on recall ballot

New
4:53 pm National news from the Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder will be a candidate in California’s upcoming recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office. Elder scored a swift court victory in Sacramento, where he challenged a decision by state election officials to block him from the ballot. Superior Court Judge Laurie M. Earl disagreed with a state decision that Elder failed to meet requirements to file recent tax returns. Forty-two other candidates have been cleared to appear on the Sept. 14 recall ballot.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content