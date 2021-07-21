Downtown businesses capitalize on growing crowds by expanding

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Several businesses in downtown Sioux City are looking to expand to capitalize on booming business, post-pandemic.

The Warrior Hotel will host the grand opening of its rooftop bar, "The Crown," this weekend. The hotel's marketing director says business for the hotel has been booming lately.

"This place was hopping, I'm sure many of you saw on social media this place was the talk of the town, it was the place to be. We had always planned on having a rooftop open and we are very happy to share this, its a better place to live, work and play," said Lila Plambeck, head of marketing and sales at the Warrior Hotel.

Also, downtown Jackson Street Brewing is opening the doors to its new expansion. The brewery is expanding from its original location on 5th Street and adding the building next door to its business.

Construction on the brewery started in August 2020. After a soft opening in June, the brewery is looking forward to opening this coming weekend.

Owner Dave Winslow is excited about the new space, after all the hard work they have put in.

"We were waiting probably 4 or 5 years we were just waiting, waiting, we were so limited on space at our old operation we were just packed in like sardines, you gotta move 5 things before you can do 1. So to the finally get the space, it was awesome," said Winslow.

Winslow also expressed excitement with RAGBRAI coming up soon. Six years ago, Jackson Street Brewing opened on the weekend RAGBRAI started its week-long ride in Sioux City.