Fire at Osceola airport destroys hangar, destroyed planes

OSCEOLA, Iowa (AP) — Fire officials say a blaze at Osceola’s small airport has destroyed a hangar and at least two airplanes. Television station KCCI reports that the fire at Osceola Municipal Airport was reported around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. Osceola Fire Chief Byron Jimmerson says welding work was being performed in the hangar before the fire started, but it’s not yet clear whether that started the fire. Investigators say the hangar and at least two privately-owned planes were destroyed, but no one was injured in the blaze.