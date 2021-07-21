Floods fuel climate debate in Germany’s election campaign

LUETZERATH, Germany (AP) — Germany’s deadliest inland floods in living memory have propelled the issue of climate change to the fore of the country’s election campaign. The conservative frontrunner to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor has been put on the defensive amid accusations that he stalled efforts to curb emissions in his home state. Environmental activists hope the renewed focus last week’s disaster put on climate change will mean an earlier end to Germany’s coal-mining industry. Experts says the Greens stand to gain if the issue takes center stage during the September election. So far, the party’s leaders have refrained from trying to capitalize on the floods as a political tactic.