For teen cyclist from Merrill, making the U.S. Olympic team would be a dream come true

MERRILL, IA (KTIV) - The sport of Cycling is represented in several forms at the Summer Olympics. There's Road-Racing, Mountain Bike Races, BMX and Track Cycling. One young northwest Iowa man has dreams of pedaling his way to the Olympics some day. Luke Feuerhelm is a competitive road-bike racer from Merrill. He's a member of LUX Cycling out of California. That's an elite development team for top junior racers in the U.S. He's only 18, but Luke has already been racing competitively for seven years.

"I got into it from my dad and some of his friends," he said. They started a team called Central Junior Cycling and they just wanted to promote cycling and then I just started to love it more and more and started going to bigger races and just had fun with it," he said.

Luke has been competing in Europe this summer. He just completed a 3-day stage-race in Slovakia, similar to the Tour de France. From his hotel in Austria, Luke told us that racing internationally is a whole different ball game.

"Yes, in the U.S. it's pretty competitive," he said. "But over here in Europe it's completely different, it's so much harder. Everyone here is just on top of their game."

Road racing is a grueling sport. Luke says keys to success include lifting weights, core exercises and being disciplined with diet, in addition to putting in a lot of miles in the saddle.