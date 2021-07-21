Former ‘Bridgegate’ villain seeks political resurrection

RAMSEY, N.J. (AP) — A year removed from the Supreme Court’s tossing of her conviction in New Jersey’s ‘Bridgegate’ case, Bridget Kelly is seeking to resurrect her political career. The former deputy chief of staff to former Republican Gov. Chris Christie is running for Bergen County clerk, in the same county where traffic lanes were realigned at the George Washington Bridge in 2013 to punish a mayor who wouldn’t endorse Christie. Kelly contends she was a scapegoat for others in Christie’s administration and claims some in the GOP are afraid of backing her for fear of retaliation from him. Christie didn’t respond to requests for comment.