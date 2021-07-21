France requires COVID pass for Eiffel Tower, tourist venues

PARIS (AP) — Visitors now need a special COVID pass to ride up the Eiffel Tower or visit French museums or movie theaters. It’s the first step in a new campaign against what the government calls a “stratospheric” rise in delta variant infections. To get the pass, people must show they are either fully vaccinated or have a negative virus test or proof they recently recovered from an infection. The requirement went into effect Wednesday at cultural and tourist sites. Lawmakers are starting a debate on a bill that would expand the pass requirement to restaurants and many other areas of public life, including a requirement that all health workers get a jab.