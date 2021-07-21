Heat builds in with 90s returning to close the week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Our weather this week has been the picture of consistency and that mostly holds true for today as well.



Highs will again land in the mid to upper 80s with hazy skies and partial cloud cover.



One change is that the wind will be a little stronger with a 10 to 20 miles per hour breeze out of the south.



Otherwise, it will be a lot like what we have seen the past few days!



We may see a sprinkle as we head through the overnight hours but most, if not all, of us will stay dry.



Temperatures will be climbing starting on Thursday with highs near 90 and 90s lasting through the weekend.



There will also be a decent amount of humidity making for uncomfortable conditions.



More on the incoming heat wave and when we could see some rain on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.