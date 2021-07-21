4 journalists at shut Hong Kong paper charged with collusion

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have charged two editors and two editorial writers at a pro-democracy newspaper with collusion weeks after the outlet was forced to close and its assets were frozen. Apple Daily Executive Editor-in-Chief Lam Man-chung is the eighth executive or journalist at the shuttered newspaper arrested in recent weeks as city authorities crack down on dissent. He and the three others detained Wednesday after their bail was revoked were charged under the city’s year-old national security law. The Hong Kong Journalists Association criticized the “repeated targeting of journalists” from Apple Daily and asked the government to explain how news and publishing work that’s constitutionally protected could endanger national security.