Hot weather in store for Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Today was another warm summer day as we saw temperatures in the upper 80s throughout Siouxland with partly cloudy skies and a south wind between 10 and 20 mph.

The hazy conditions continued today as a result of some wildfire smoke that is sweeping across the country from fires in the western part of the United States and portions of Canada.

This evening we will be seeing temperatures around average for this time of year near 65 degrees. The partly cloudy conditions will continue overnight with a light wind coming from the south between 10-15 mph.

Thursday the heat starts to kick in with highs in the low to mid 90s with mostly sunny skies and a decent wind coming from the south between 10-20 mph.

Friday will bring more sunshine and hot temperatures as we see our highs increase into the mid to upper 90s for the day. Wind gusts will still be coming from the south between 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead towards this weekend lots of hot weather is in place. Friday night there is a slight chance to see some showers pop up overnight, but is looking to clear by the time we start our day on Saturday.

