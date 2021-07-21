Hungary calls for ballot to defend LGBT law opposed by EU

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s government has called for a national referendum in defense of what it calls child protection measures that many have criticized as an attack on LGBT rights. Prime Minster Viktor Orban said the referendum was necessary to counter strong opposition to the measures by the European Union, which he said had “abused its power.” The call for a referendum comes as Orban, a frequent critic of the EU, faces increasing scrutiny over democratic backsliding in Hungary and allegations of spying on critical journalists and politicians. Several Hungarian opposition parties called for a boycott of the vote.