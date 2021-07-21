Iran says police officer killed in unrest amid water protest

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Iranian police officer has been killed during unrest in the country’s restive southwest amid ongoing demonstrations over water shortages. That’s according to a state media report Wednesday, which raises the death toll in the unrest to at least two people. The state-run IRNA news agency said gunfire killed the officer in the city of Mahshar and another suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. The report blamed “rioters” for the killing, without elaborating. The protests already saw another man reportedly killed as well. Iran in the past has blamed demonstrators for deaths occurring amid heavy-handed crackdowns by security forces.