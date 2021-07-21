July 21: Iowa reports active COVID-19 cases rise by nearly 1,000 in last week

(KWWL) — There were 1,395 new, confirmed cases from Wednesday, July 14 to Wednesday, July 21, according to the state’s dashboard, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 376,673.

The state’s website says that of the 376,673 people who have tested positive, 367,551 have recovered. This is 424 more recoveries than what the state reported last week.

The state is reporting 12 new deaths from COVID-19 over the past week, with a death toll of 6,170.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (367,551) and the number of deaths (6,170) from the total number of cases (376,673) shows there are currently 2,952 active positive cases in the state. This is 959 more active cases than what was reported last Wednesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 17 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 77 (down from 80 last week). Of those, 24 are in the ICU (down from 26 last week), and 11 are on ventilators (down from 14 last week).

As of Wednesday afternoon, according to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 2,909,573 total doses have been administered to Iowa residents and 1,527,260 individuals have completed the series. This is 11,218 more completed vaccinations than last Wednesday.