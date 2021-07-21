July 21: South Dakota reporting 53% of eligible population fully vaccinated against COVID-19
(KTIV) - A total of 352,802 South Dakota residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series.
According to the state's COVID-19 Dashboard, 53.58% of South Dakota 12 and older population has been fully vaccinated against the virus. So far, 704,129 vaccine doses have been administered in South Dakota.
Over the last week, 170 cases were confirmed in the state, while there are 290 active cases. As of July 20, there were 38 patients hospitalized due to the virus.
South Dakota's weekly update states 122,617 of the state's 124,948 confirmed and probable cases have recovered.
South Dakota's state health department releases COVID-19 numbers every Wednesday, which includes info from the previous Wednesday through the Tuesday before.
