July 21: Nebraska reports nearly 50% of eligible population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

(KTIV) - Nearly 50% of Nebraska's eligible population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the state's weekly update, 1,888,859 total vaccine doses have been administered in Nebraska, with 49.5% of residents ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Nebraska has conducted 3,111,923 COVID-19 tests, and 226,442 cases have been confirmed.

So far, there have been 2,285 deaths due to the virus, and there are 97 active hospitalizations.

The above numbers re reported through the state's health department. Every Wednesday, Nebraska release weekly numbers that include metrics through federal entities.