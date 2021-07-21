Louisiana veto session ends with no bill rejections reversed

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers have ended their historic veto session after two days in which Republicans failed to overturn any of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ bill rejections. The gathering that wrapped up Wednesday was a significant blow to GOP efforts to assert independence from the Democratic governor. The session collapsed after House Republicans couldn’t garner the votes to reverse Edwards’ veto of legislation banning transgender athletes from school sports teams. That bill was the driving force behind the first veto session ever held under the nearly 50-year-old state constitution. The House fell two votes short of the two-thirds support required to bypass the governor, unable to get the handful of Democrats needed.