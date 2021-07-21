Newell-Fonda tops Southeast Warren to advance to class 1A title game

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KTIV) - Newell-Fonda will play in the class 1A state championship game for the first time since 2009 after defeating Southeast Warren 7-3 in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Southeast Warren took an early lead right away in the top of the first inning. Brooklyn Page drove in a run on a bunt. The Warhawks led 1-0.

Newell-Fonda's bats would come alive in the bottom of the second inning. Sophie Stewart hit a liner to right field. Isabel Bartek scored to tie the game at one.

The Mustangs jump out in front in the third inning. Macy Sievers drives in a run on a fly ball to left field. Mia Walker scores to give Newell-Fonda a 2-1 lead.

To the sixth inning, the Mustangs have already added three more runs to lead 5-2. That lead would grow on an Anna Bellcock base hit. Two runners score to give Newell-Fonda a 7-1 lead.

Southeast Warren collects two runs in the seventh but Newell-Fonda picks up the 7-3 win to move into the class 1A state championship game.

Newell-Fonda will battle Lisbon in the title game on Thursday at 5:00pm.