O’Reilly accuser’s appearance on ‘The View’ stopped by order

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC’s daytime talk show “The View” postponed a planned appearance on Wednesday by a woman who settled a sexual harassment lawsuit against former Fox News Channel personality Bill O’Reilly. He had successfully obtained a temporary restraining order against his former producer, saying she was violating terms of a non-disclosure agreement signed when they reached the settlement in 2004. The woman, Andrea Mackris, talked about her experience with O’Reilly and the aftermath in a recent interview with the Daily Beast. She says she has suffered emotional distress and has been effectively blackballed by the news industry since the case happened.