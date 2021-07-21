Patrol says teen, 2 children in eastern Nebraska crash

WAHOO, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says an 18-year-old driver and two children in her car have been killed in a crash near Wahoo. The patrol says the crash happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday at an intersection of a rural road and U.S. Highway 77 north of Wahoo. Investigators say 18-year-old Monica Chohon, of Wahoo, was stopped at the intersection when an eastbound vehicle on U.S. 77 also stopped, even though traffic on the highway has no stop signs. Investigators say Chohon then proceeded onto the highway and was hit by a pickup truck also traveling on the highway. Investigators say the impact caused Chohon’s car to roll and killed her, 11-year-old James Chohon and 7-year-old Andrew Chohon, 7, all of Wahoo.