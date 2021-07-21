Pelosi bars Trump allies from Jan. 6 probe, GOP may boycott

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy to sit on a committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. McCarthy is now denouncing the decision as “an egregious abuse of power.” Pelosi on Wednesday refused two of McCarthy’s five picks to the panel, Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, who was tapped to head the panel, and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan. Pelosi cited the “integrity” of the probe in refusing to accept those two close allies of former President Donald Trump, whose supporters laid siege to the Capitol that day.