Pharmacist in meningitis outbreak gets more prison time

BOSTON (AP) — A former Massachusetts pharmacist convicted for his role in a deadly 2012 multistate meningitis outbreak will spend more time behind bars. A federal judge in Boston on Wednesday lengthened Glenn Chin’s original sentence from eight years to 10 1/2 years. Chin was a supervisory pharmacist for the New England Compounding Center. His resentencing came after an appeals court threw out his eight-year punishment and ordered the judge to reconsider the case. The outbreak caused by mold-tainted steroid injections produced by the compounding pharmacy killed more than 100 people and sickened hundreds of others.