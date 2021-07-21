RAGBRAI: The importance of staying cool and hydrated

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - RAGBRAI sets off from Le Mars, Iowa this weekend. Thousands of cyclists will hit the road for the big event.

The weather is expected to be hot and humid - making it a dangerous ride for some.

With the expected high temps, health experts at Floyd Valley Hospital are reminding event goers the importance of staying cool and hydrated.

"They are recommending keeping your water bottles full at all times, decreasing your caffeine intake, and definitely decreasing your alcohol intake as well," MJ Koppelman, a registered nurse.

Koppelman says signs of dehydration are feeling dizzy and lightheaded, flushed skin, and a dry mouth. She says these are all things to watch out for.

"Drinking every hour, every two hours, as you can will definitely help with this journey," said Koppelman.

A first aid station will be available at the Plymouth County Fair Grounds.

Nurses, and paramedics will be there to assist anyone who might be in need of medical attention.

The hospital will provide fluids, as well as an urgent care.

"We are lucky to have Dr. Miller here. She will run an urgent care right outside the emergency room for all of those little less emergency needs just to keep everything flowing well," said Koppelman.

Koppelman says if you are in need of fluids, or medical attention, you must use the east entrance of the hospital.

Loring Hospital and Sac County EMS in Sac City, Iowa, will be providing three first aid stations. Sac City is the overnight town for Day 1 of RAGBRAI.

Staff will provide basic first aid needs to riders and others seeking basic first aid care. Water will also be available.

The stations will be located at the main camping ground at the East Sac Elementary School, the Sac City Fire Station, and the Sac County Fairgrounds.