Saudi Aramco facing $50M cyber extortion over leaked data

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s state oil giant says that leaked data from the company, files that are now apparently being used in a cyber-extortion attempt involving a $50 million ransom demand, likely came from one of its contractors. The Saudi Arabian Oil Co., better known as Saudi Aramco, told The Associated Press on Wedensday that it “recently became aware of the indirect release of a limited amount of company data.” It didn’t say which contractor found itself affected nor whether that contractor had been hacked or if the information leaked out another way. A page on the darknet claimed the extortionist held a 1 terabyte of Saudi Aramco data for ransom.