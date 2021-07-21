Seeing Shortages: How Siouxland restaurants are dealing with staff and supply shortages

"It's just kind of whatever we can do to get by." Jason Houser, Kitchen Manager, Bob Roe's Point After

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Around the U. S. and here in Siouxland, the restaurant industry is experiencing shortages in staff and supplies.

"We're all doing the best we can with what we have," said Jonathan Sexton, Front of House Manager.

Jason Houser, Kitchen Manager at Bob Roe's Point After, said while they've been fortunate when it comes to having enough employees, they've seen the effect of the supply shortage first-hand.

"The wing shortage especially has been really bad. But, we have been missing a lot of products here and there just depending on what it is or what company is struggling. I mean, our appetizers, from entrees, we've had to improvise stuff just to kind of keep up with it," said Houser.

Houser said the shortage has forced the restaurant to increase wing prices and reduce the number of featured specials.

"Wednesday used to be one of the busiest days and now it's probably dropped down to about a quarter of what it was," said Houser.

Meanwhile on 4th Street, Front of House Manager at Rebos, Jonathan Sexton, said they've also had to make adjustments.

"Some of it is we just have to either take the availability of the menu off. Try to stretch what we have out as best as possible. Certain items that you would think are just daily availability. We find out the day of when a truck comes in that we may be short oranges or limes or something like that from what we've ordered. So, that definitely affects the overall quality of what we can do for our customers," said Sexton.

Bob Roe's and Rebos aren't the only restaurants in Siouxland affected by some type of shortage.

"If you look up and down the streets here, every restaurant and a lot of businesses have the hiring signs up front," said Sexton.

Houser and Sexton want Siouxlanders to know a few things when they're heading out to eat at a local establishment.

"I hope people know, that customers know it's more than just us as a business. That it's everywhere. We are trying to get back to normal as fast as we can, as soon as we can. But it's just what we can do at the time," said Houser.

"As we're going on our people that we have showing up for work, they're working their butts off. A lot of them are pulling doubles. Throughout the day that puts a little strain on them overall. Working a 10-12 hour day. Just be patient, we'll get to you as fast as we can and know that the people here are doing the best jobs possible," said Sexton.