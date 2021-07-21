Sioux Falls woman sentenced for embezzling from employer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls woman has been sentenced to prison for embezzling from her former employer. Molly Marie Ades was sentenced to eight years at the South Dakota State Penitentiary with four years suspended on Tuesday. Ades was the office coordinator at Summit Food Services between 2014 and 2019. Court documents say during that time Ades used company credit cards to buy tens of thousands of dollars worth of office supplies, groceries, gift cards, gas, hotels, and more, totaling more than $154,000. Ades turned herself in November 2020 after she was charged with felony embezzlement.