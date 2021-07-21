Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women’s soccer at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and Sweden once again stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory in the women’s soccer tournament.

The top-ranked Americans are the favorites to win gold in Tokyo and were riding a 44-match unbeaten streak heading into the match.

But Blackstenius put the Swedes up 1-0 in the first half and the United States couldn’t recover.

U.S. forward Megan Rapinoe says “did we expect this result tonight? No.”

