Teen, two minors killed in two-vehicle accident north of Wahoo, NE

UPDATE

WAHOO, Neb. (KTIV) - Authorities have identified a third vehicle that they say was present during an eastern Nebraska crash that killed three siblings.

The crash happened north of Wahoo at the intersection of Highway 77 and Highway 109 when a Pontiac Grand Am was hit by a pickup carrying three siblings, all under the age of 19. The NSP requested assistance identifying a third vehicle that they initially believed stopped at the intersection just before the crash.

After interviewing several witnesses and the driver of the third vehicle, they believe they were not a contributing factor to the crash. Authorities say the driver contacted authorities themselves.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the driver was in a Ford Escape traveling eastbound Highway 77, and had slowed down at the intersection after noticing the Pontiac proceeded into the intersection after stopping at the stop sign on Highway 109. Highway 77 traffic has the right of way at that intersection.

The Escape was able to stop in time to avoid a collision, but the Dodge Ram Pickup collided with the Pontiac. All three occupants of the Pontiac, 18-year-old Monica Chohon, 11-year-old James Chohon and 7-year-old Andrew Chohon, all of Wahoo, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The NSP says the driver of the Escape noticed several witnesses stop to assist and made sure 911 had been called before departing the scene.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

PREVIOUS

WAHOO, Neb. (KTIV) - Authorities are investigating a crash in eastern Nebraska that resulted in three people, all under the age of 19, dying.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, 40-year-old Tobias Hartung of Fremont, Nebraska, was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, and authorities are currently searching for the driver of an unidentified vehicle that was at the scene. The patrol says this third vehicle had stopped in the left lane of Highway 77 during the time of the crash.

Investigators want to speak with the driver of that vehicle, as a witness to the crash. Anyone with information about this vehicle are asked to call the NSP at (402) 479-4921.