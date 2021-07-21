UN migration official: 20 migrants drown off Libya’s coast

CAIRO (AP) — A U.N. official says Libya’s coast guard has intercepted four boats in the Mediterranean Sea carrying migrants trying to reach Europe. The spokeswoman for the International Organization for Migration says that according to the migrants, 20 people from one of the vessels intercepted on Wednesday had gone overboard earlier in the day and were presumed to have drowned. She says the circumstances under which the migrants went overboard were unclear. The vessel was overcrowded as many of the rubber dinghies and dilapidated boats smuggling the migrants typically are. She also says that in the past two days, seven vessels smuggling hundreds of migrants were intercepted off Libya’s coast.