Unlike elsewhere, New Hampshire refunds COVID business fines

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Three Republican governors opposed efforts this year to absolve businesses for violating public health orders during the coronavirus pandemic. But only in the “Live Free or Die” state have the scofflaws been set free of the fines. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson vetoed legislation in March that would have returned about $38,000 to businesses fined for violating coronavirus safety rules. Likewise, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a budget provision this month that would have resulted in about $100,000 in refunds. In New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu opposed a similar standalone bill but, lacking a line item veto, approved the refunds as part of the state budget last month.