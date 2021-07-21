Wayne Community Schools decide on COVID-19 guidelines for upcoming school year

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - Wayne Community Schools in Wayne, Nebraska have decided on its COVID-19 guidelines for the upcoming academic year.

Administrators say the district will use a color-coded scale to tell students, and staff, how the district will respond to COVID, this fall. The colors are green, yellow, and red.

"Green" means a normal school year with no mask requirements, or any other guidelines. "Yellow" means masks will be used, and restrictions will be tighter. "Red" means school will be hybrid, or not in-person.

Right now, they plan to start the school year in green mode.

"We're staying with the green, yellow, red levels and so we will begin in a green at least as of today. Last year I think we learned we have to be flexible and things can change pretty quickly," said Dr. Mark Lenihan, Superintendent of Wayne Community Schools.

Dr. Lenihan also said the school will not require students or staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine. If someone is exposed, quarantines will be recommended, but not required.