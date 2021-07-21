Wayne County Fair kicks-off July 22

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - After being limited last year due to the pandemic, the Wayne County Fair is back to normal for 2021.

They were setting it up Wednesday, but it all gets underway Thursday and goes through Sunday. This year's fair will feature many activities including livestock shows, bull riding, a corn hole tournament, 4H club events, and mutton busting. A concert will be happening as well, headlined by country music star Josh Turner.

"As Fair Board President, it is great to have everything come together and see what's all going on" said Doug Temme, Fair Board President.

There will also be a demolition derby.