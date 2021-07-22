2 pets rescued from house fire in Yankton, SD

YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - No injuries were reported, and two pets were saved from a structure fire Wednesday in southeast South Dakota.

According to the Yankton Fire Department, firefighters responded to a fire in the 900 block of Bill Baggs Road in Yankton, South Dakota at about 1:20 p.m.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and believe the cause was an outside garbage can behind the fence next to the house. WItnesses say they saw the fence on fire and it quickly spread to the structure itself. The fire also spread into a nearby vehicle.

No one was in the home at the time, and firefighters were able to save two pets that were inside the structure.