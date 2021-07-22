3 Buckeyes named to preseason all-Big Ten team

Ohio State has three players on the preseason all-Big Ten team chosen by members of the media. Offensive left tackle Thayer Munford and wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson are key members of the Buckeyes, who have won four consecutive conference titles. Other East Division players honored were Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson. The West Division players include Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim, Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph, Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum, Purdue wide receiver David Bell and Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn.