4th annual “To Norfolk With Love” event taking place September 11th

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Representatives from churches around Norfolk, Nebraska, are teaming once again for a big community service event.

The event, known as "To Norfolk With Love", will take place on September 11th. Representatives from area churches, and other volunteers, will do community service projects around the city… and try to get as much work done as they can in the span of three hours.

The work includes helping local non-profits, and doing yard work for seniors. This year, there are two new additions to the event. Free child care will be provided. There will also be an after-party with lunch served.

"The heart behind to Norfolk with love is trying to get churches together just to serve because we feel like that's the one thing we can do. We may disagree on some things, but we can agree that serving our community and trying to make our community a better place is a good thing."

To learn more about "To Norfolk With Love", click here