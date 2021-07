SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A large indoor flea market is coming to Sioux City's Tyson Events Center this weekend.

Rustic-2-Refined is hosting the event on July 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Some of the items expected at the flea market include traditional crafts, rummage items, collectibles, furniture and more.

It costs $5 at the door to get in, with those under the of 12 able to get in free of charge.

You can find out more about the flea market here.