Boys and Girls Club hold Greater Midwest Council Annual Meeting

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) The Greater Midwest Council of the Boys and Girls Club finished their two-day Annual Meeting tonight with the "Hall of Fame" Dinner.

The Council is made up of Boys and Girls Homes from Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska.

According to the Boys and Girls Club, hall of fame honoress have achieve the distinction of being true champions for children, and provide a lasting impact.

This year, the club celebrated the contributions of four people.

"So these are professionals or volunteers that have made significant contributions to the boys and girls clubs in their city, in their state or in their region. So this is when we think about the pinnacle of recognition at Boys and Girls Clubs, this is it. So it's a surprise for many of them, they don't know they are going to be receiving this award tonight," Said Jim Clark, President and CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of America

The annual meeting wasn't held last year because of the pandemic.