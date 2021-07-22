Construction worker sent to hospital after being trapped under piece of equipment

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A construction worker was sent to the hospital, Thursday, after being trapped underneath a piece of construction equipment.

The incident happened at a construction site on Ingleside Avenue in Sioux City.

Officers with the Sioux City Police Department say the worker was operating a piece of equipment used to compact fine clay and fine-grained soil.

They say the worker was backing up, hit uneven ground and tipped over. He fell out, and the machine landed on his lower body.

Officers say they don't know the extent of the worker's injuries, but he was alert and talking.