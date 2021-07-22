Dutch data protection authority fines TikTok over privacy

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The data protection authority in the Netherlands has fined TikTok 750,000 euros for not offering its privacy statement in Dutch. The authority said Thursday that many children who use the popular video sharing app wouldn’t be able to understand the information. The agency says that by not offering a Dutch-language privacy statement, “TikTok failed to provide an adequate explanation of how the app collects, processes and uses personal data.” The data protection authority says TikTok has some 3.5 million users in the Netherlands. The authority says TikTok has “lodged an objection to the fine,” which is worth $885,000. TikTok didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.